Airtel Amplifies Connectivity for Maha Kumbh 2025 with New Infrastructure
Airtel has enhanced connectivity in Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh by installing 287 new sites, optimizing 340, and expanding 74 km of fiber. The company has deployed mobile networks, set up emergency war rooms, and collaborated with local authorities to ensure seamless communication and safety for millions of pilgrims.
Airtel has bolstered its network infrastructure in Prayagraj in anticipation of the Maha Kumbh 2025, aiming to provide seamless mobile coverage for the millions of attendees. The telecom giant has introduced 287 new sites, optimized over 340 existing ones, and expanded by laying an additional 74 kilometers of fiber through the city.
To manage emergencies, Airtel has established three strategically located war rooms in the Jhusi, Arail, and Sangam areas. Supported by a dedicated disaster management team, these war rooms are ready with extra generators, diesel supplies, and essential equipment to ensure swift responses to network disruptions during the event.
In a bid to prioritize safety and smooth movement of the large crowds, Airtel has partnered with the Prayagraj Traffic Police. Together, they have installed over 780 kiosks at the Kumbh venue to provide essential safety instructions and navigation assistance to help attendees navigate the area efficiently.
The company's efforts highlight its commitment to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity during large-scale events like the Maha Kumbh. According to the latest TRAI report, Airtel saw the highest net wireless subscriber growth in October 2024, adding 1.93 million mobile subscribers and being the only operator to witness an overall increase in customer numbers.
Airtel remains a leading global communications provider, serving over 550 million customers across 15 countries, with significant operations in India and Africa, as well as extension into Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
(With inputs from agencies.)
