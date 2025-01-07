Metropolis Healthcare's Strategic Acquisition of Core Diagnostics: A Growth-Driven Move

Metropolis Healthcare, one of India's key diagnostic service providers, has strategically acquired Core Diagnostics in a deal valued at Rs 246.8 crore. This acquisition highlights a broader trend in the industry toward consolidation and scale, driven by the rise of venture-backed startups seeking exits.

Zoya Brar, founder of Core Diagnostics, emphasized the choice of prioritizing growth over immediate profitability in the company's journey. She noted that for companies to scale effectively, both organic and inorganic approaches are essential, and in Core's case, aligning with Metropolis will leverage its extensive reach.

Reflecting on the acquisition, Brar pointed out the significant emphasis placed on Core's workforce and company culture, which heavily influenced Metropolis's decision to purchase. With a mature leadership team and strategic vision, Metropolis aims to further advance the innovative diagnostic platform that Core has meticulously developed since its founding in 2012.

(With inputs from agencies.)