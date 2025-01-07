Left Menu

Kalari Rasayana, a premier Ayurvedic center in Kerala, reveals the major wellness trends for 2025. Focusing on mindfulness, mental health, detoxification, and more, the trends highlight the rising demand for integrated and sustainable health practices, including personalized nutrition and menopause relief through Ayurveda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-01-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 10:45 IST
Embracing Holistic Wellness: Top Trends for 2025 Unveiled by Kalari Rasayana
Kalari Rasayana, CGH Earth. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai: While the holidays bring joy, they can also lead to stress, underscoring the importance of balance as a new year approaches. Recognizing the shift towards holistic health, Kalari Rasayana, an Ayurvedic wellness center in Kerala, announces the top wellness trends for 2025, emphasizing mindful and integrated health approaches.

The global cost of mental disorders is expected to rise drastically by 2030, with mental health management becoming a priority worldwide. Ayurveda's focus on meditation and yoga is gaining traction, offering targeted treatments for mental strain, promoting overall wellbeing through personalized programs.

With an increasing elderly population, Ayurveda's classic Panchakarma therapies offer rejuvenation and detox treatments to combat age-related health issues. These traditional methods restore balance, offering both health and vitality. Digital detoxification further promotes healing by disconnecting from the digital world and engaging in serene, reflective environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

