Malaysia-Singapore Pact Sparks Economic Growth

Malaysia and Singapore have signed a groundbreaking agreement to establish a special economic zone aimed at attracting global investments and facilitating cross-border trade. This initiative is designed to support both countries' economies by fostering collaboration and capitalizing on their respective strengths.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim termed the Johor-Singapore zone as a 'unique initiative' that takes advantage of both countries' strengths amid increasing global polarization.
Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the significance of ASEAN unity in these efforts, emphasizing that the real competition lies outside the region, urging further collaboration for shared competitiveness.
