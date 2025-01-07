Malaysia-Singapore Pact Sparks Economic Growth

In a notable development, Malaysia and Singapore have signed an agreement to create a special economic zone designed to attract global investments and streamline the flow of goods and people across borders.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim termed the Johor-Singapore zone as a 'unique initiative' that takes advantage of both countries' strengths amid increasing global polarization.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong highlighted the significance of ASEAN unity in these efforts, emphasizing that the real competition lies outside the region, urging further collaboration for shared competitiveness.

