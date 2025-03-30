Bridging Cultures with Art: ASEAN-India Artistic Collaboration at Shillong
The ASEAN-India Artists' Camp 2025 in Shillong unites 21 artists from India and ASEAN countries to foster religious and cultural ties through art. Organized by the MEA and Seher, the camp celebrates India’s Act East Policy's 10th anniversary. Artists will create, learn, and share during a 10-day cultural exchange.
The third edition of the ASEAN-India Artists' Camp in 2025 is underway in Shillong, acting as a bridge to strengthen religious and cultural ties through art. Twenty-one artists from India and various ASEAN nations have gathered for this unique event.
Organized by the Ministry of External Affairs and cultural organization Seher, the camp kicked off in Delhi, commemorating a decade of India's Act East Policy. This aligns with the cultural dialogue strategies endorsed at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit.
Over ten days, these artists will create original works, delve into workshops on traditional art forms, and engage the local artistic community. The camp promises to be an enriching exchange of ideas, culminating in a showcase in New Delhi and an exhibition in Malaysia.
