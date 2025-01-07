Left Menu

Transport Minister Resigns After Jeju Air Crash Tragedy

South Korea's transport minister plans to resign after a deadly crash involving a Jeju Air flight. The crash, due to safety lapses, killed 179 people and triggered investigations into airport safety and accountability. The ministry will enhance landing systems to prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:02 IST
Transport Minister Resigns After Jeju Air Crash Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's transport minister announced plans to resign in the wake of a devastating crash involving a Jeju Air Boeing jet. The tragic accident, which occurred on December 29, resulted in 179 fatalities.

The ill-fated Jeju Air flight 7C2216, en route from Bangkok to Muan, belly-landed and veered off the runway, igniting after it hit an embankment. Acknowledging responsibility, Minister Park Sang-woo expressed his intention to step down, pending the management of the situation.

The transport ministry vowed to enhance airport landing system safety, a factor cited by experts as contributing to the disaster. Police investigations are underway into the crash's circumstances, including a raid on Jeju Air and Muan International Airport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025