Transport Minister Resigns After Jeju Air Crash Tragedy

South Korea's transport minister announced plans to resign in the wake of a devastating crash involving a Jeju Air Boeing jet. The tragic accident, which occurred on December 29, resulted in 179 fatalities.

The ill-fated Jeju Air flight 7C2216, en route from Bangkok to Muan, belly-landed and veered off the runway, igniting after it hit an embankment. Acknowledging responsibility, Minister Park Sang-woo expressed his intention to step down, pending the management of the situation.

The transport ministry vowed to enhance airport landing system safety, a factor cited by experts as contributing to the disaster. Police investigations are underway into the crash's circumstances, including a raid on Jeju Air and Muan International Airport.

