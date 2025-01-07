Transport Minister Resigns After Jeju Air Crash Tragedy
South Korea's transport minister plans to resign after a deadly crash involving a Jeju Air flight. The crash, due to safety lapses, killed 179 people and triggered investigations into airport safety and accountability. The ministry will enhance landing systems to prevent future tragedies.
South Korea's transport minister announced plans to resign in the wake of a devastating crash involving a Jeju Air Boeing jet. The tragic accident, which occurred on December 29, resulted in 179 fatalities.
The ill-fated Jeju Air flight 7C2216, en route from Bangkok to Muan, belly-landed and veered off the runway, igniting after it hit an embankment. Acknowledging responsibility, Minister Park Sang-woo expressed his intention to step down, pending the management of the situation.
The transport ministry vowed to enhance airport landing system safety, a factor cited by experts as contributing to the disaster. Police investigations are underway into the crash's circumstances, including a raid on Jeju Air and Muan International Airport.
