European Markets Hold Steady Amid Inflation Data Anticipation

Europe's STOXX 600 managed to maintain stability on Tuesday as gains in industrials and financial services shares offset downturns in healthcare stocks. Traders kept a close eye on the looming inflation data that could offer clues to the European Central Bank's next move on interest rates.

Despite opening on a lower note, the STOXX 600 reversed its losses, stabilizing at 513.28 points, the highest in three weeks. Financial services stocks rose, led by a nearly 5% surge in Partners Group after an upgrade by UBS, while retailers like UK's Next climbed on optimistic profit forecasts.

However, the healthcare sector faced setbacks, with key players like Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca seeing declines. As investors await further inflation insights, European equities showed resilience despite global economic uncertainties and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)