Connecting Kashmir: The Milestone USBRL Railway Project Nears Completion

The railway sector witnessed a significant development as Dinesh Chand Deshwal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northern Circle, initiated a two-day statutory inspection of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

The Reasi-Katra section was finalized last month, marking a crucial connection between Kashmir and India. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Jammu Railway division, enhancing the management of train services in Northern India.

Deshwal inspected key milestones such as the Anji Khad bridge and Chenab arch bridge. The inspection follows successful trials, paving the way for the anticipated commencement of full train services to Kashmir, a goal in the making since 1997.

(With inputs from agencies.)