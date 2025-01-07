Left Menu

Connecting Kashmir: The Milestone USBRL Railway Project Nears Completion

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, commenced the inspection of the USBRL project. The project, completed over three decades, connects Kashmir to the rest of India, overcoming various challenges. The project achieved several milestones, including the construction of India's first cable-stayed rail bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:04 IST
Connecting Kashmir: The Milestone USBRL Railway Project Nears Completion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The railway sector witnessed a significant development as Dinesh Chand Deshwal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northern Circle, initiated a two-day statutory inspection of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.

The Reasi-Katra section was finalized last month, marking a crucial connection between Kashmir and India. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Jammu Railway division, enhancing the management of train services in Northern India.

Deshwal inspected key milestones such as the Anji Khad bridge and Chenab arch bridge. The inspection follows successful trials, paving the way for the anticipated commencement of full train services to Kashmir, a goal in the making since 1997.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025