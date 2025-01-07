Connecting Kashmir: The Milestone USBRL Railway Project Nears Completion
The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, commenced the inspection of the USBRL project. The project, completed over three decades, connects Kashmir to the rest of India, overcoming various challenges. The project achieved several milestones, including the construction of India's first cable-stayed rail bridge.
The railway sector witnessed a significant development as Dinesh Chand Deshwal, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Northern Circle, initiated a two-day statutory inspection of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Link (USBRL) project.
The Reasi-Katra section was finalized last month, marking a crucial connection between Kashmir and India. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the Jammu Railway division, enhancing the management of train services in Northern India.
Deshwal inspected key milestones such as the Anji Khad bridge and Chenab arch bridge. The inspection follows successful trials, paving the way for the anticipated commencement of full train services to Kashmir, a goal in the making since 1997.
