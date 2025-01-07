Market Maneuvers: Awaiting Impactful Jobs Data Amid Trump's Trade Standoff
The global markets are on edge, waiting for U.S. labor market metrics amid concerns over President Trump's tariff threats. Key data from December's employment report and JOLTS could influence market predictions and interest rates. The ISM non-manufacturing survey will also provide critical insights into the services sector's performance.
The global financial markets are maintaining a cautious stance as uncertainties swirl around President Trump's threatened tariffs and upcoming U.S. labor market metrics. Investors are keenly awaiting Friday's pivotal jobs report, with several preliminary indicators set for release this week.
Market participants are expecting the December employment report to reveal an increase of 150,000 in nonfarm payrolls, a reduction from the 227,000 reported in November. Such figures would mark the smallest annual job creation since 2019, excluding the pandemic disruptions of 2020. Nevertheless, various job-related reports, including JOLTS and the ISM survey, are bringing mixed signals for investors to analyze closely.
Analysts are paying particular attention to the November JOLTS report, which details job openings as an indicator of labor demand, and the ISM non-manufacturing survey, crucial for gauging the mammoth services sector's health. Both reports are significant ahead of Friday's nonfarm payrolls data, especially given the potential implications for Federal Reserve policy and interest rates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- markets
- labor
- Trump
- tariffs
- JOLTS
- ISM
- employment
- Federal Reserve
- nonfarm payrolls
- U.S. economy
ALSO READ
The Dalai Lama's Journey: Resilience, Longevity, and the Future of Tibetan Buddhism
Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Inflation Optimism and Avoided Government Shutdown
Diplomatic Tensions: NATO Chief Defends Merkel Amid Ukrainian Criticism
PM Modi's Vision: Empowering Youth and Women Through Education and Employment
Rumbling Alert: 5.9 Earthquake Jolts Cuba