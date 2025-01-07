Left Menu

Midea Group Appoints New India Head to Boost Market Presence

Midea Group has appointed Siddharth Saxena as the Country Head for India. Saxena, with 25 years of experience in the home appliances industry across various regions, aims to strengthen Midea's market position and brand presence in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Midea Group, a prominent manufacturer of home appliances and air conditioners, has announced the appointment of Siddharth Saxena as the Country Head for its India operations.

Boasting over 25 years of experience in the industry, Saxena has been influential in regions like the Middle East, Africa, and India. He has spent 14 years with Midea Group, holding various significant roles, according to the company.

Previously, Saxena served as the Regional Director in the Middle East, spearheading market expansion and revenue growth strategies. In his new role, Saxena intends to enhance Midea's market strength in India, grow its consumer base, and improve brand visibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

