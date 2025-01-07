Left Menu

BMW Group India Achieves Record Sales Growth in 2024

BMW Group India achieved its highest annual car sales in 2024, recording 15,721 units, a notable 11% growth over the previous year. The BMW brand saw sales of 15,012 units, MINI 709 units, and BMW Motorrad 8,301 units. The company also exceeded 3,000 cumulative electric vehicle deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:43 IST
In a remarkable achievement, BMW Group India announced unprecedented annual car sales of 15,721 units in 2024, a growth of 11% compared to last year. This milestone was highlighted in their recent statement on Tuesday.

The BMW brand alone contributed 15,012 units, while the MINI brand added 709 units to the tally for 2024. This reflects the robust expansion and popularity the brands have garnered in the Indian market.

Further expanding their portfolio, BMW Motorrad reported sales figures of 8,301 units for the January-December period in 2024. Additionally, BMW's push towards electrification was evident with 1,249 fully-electric cars delivered in the year, pushing total EV deliveries past 3,000.

(With inputs from agencies.)

