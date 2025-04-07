Karnataka Home Minister Faces Backlash Over Sexual Assault Remarks
Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parmeswara, stirred controversy with remarks following a sexual assault in Bengaluru. While emphasizing increased police vigilance, Parmeswara highlighted ongoing government achievements despite BJP criticism. The opposition's Janakrosh Yatra was dismissed as a reaction to the government's success, amid fiscal management praise and grassroots support claims.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeswara sparked controversy with his comments on a recent sexual assault case in Bengaluru, describing such incidents as unfortunate yet occurring in major cities like the state capital. He stressed that appropriate legal measures would be pursued in this case.
In response to the assault near Sadduguntepalya, Bengaluru, Parmeswara ordered enhanced police patrols, underlining the need for vigilance. The assault, caught on CCTV, led police to launch investigations and file an FIR under sections of the BNS Act, according to Deputy Commissioner Sarah Fathima.
Amid criticism from the BJP, Parmeswara defended the state government, touting public approval of its initiatives and fiscal management. He dismissed the BJP's Janakrosh Yatra as a reaction to governmental success, asserting that opposition efforts lack substantial issues to challenge the state administration.
