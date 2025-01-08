Left Menu

Dollar Dominance: U.S. Yields Surge Amid Global Currency Shifts

The dollar strengthened on Wednesday as strong U.S. economic data led to higher yields and decreased expectations for Fed rate cuts. Simultaneously, the yen weakened close to intervention levels. Global currency fluctuations persisted, with the euro, sterling, and China's yuan hitting multi-month lows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 11:16 IST
Dollar Dominance: U.S. Yields Surge Amid Global Currency Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar asserted its strength on Wednesday following robust U.S. economic data that elevated yields and reduced anticipation for Federal Reserve rate cuts. The yen, on the other hand, hovered closely to levels that triggered intervention last year, marking a significant devaluation.

Japan's Finance Minister, Katsunobu Kato, cautioned against speculative selling as the exchange rate progressed near the 160 mark, previously prompting dollar selling during last year's peak. With formidable U.S. figures boosting rates, expectations for Fed rate cuts have shifted towards mid-year.

Global markets observed fluctuations as the euro and sterling declined, while China's yuan hit a six-month low. Bond markets responded with higher yields, driven by increased U.S. job openings and economic acceleration. Antipodean currencies continued to falter, with New Zealand in outright recession and Australia's inflation trends indicating potential rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025