Odisha's Aspiration: Joining India's Top Five Economies by 2047
The Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, expresses the state's ambition to rank among India's top five state economies by 2047. Emphasizing strong foundations and future-ready sectors, Odisha is set to harness its natural and cultural resources to attract investment, particularly in tourism.
Odisha is setting its sights on becoming one of India's top five state economies by the year 2047. This ambition was articulated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at a business session during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.
Highlighting India's global economic standing, Majhi expressed Odisha's intention to leap from its current position as the 13th largest state economy to a leading contender. The state envisions a 1.5 trillion dollar economy, bolstered by strategic investments in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and tourism.
Echoing these sentiments, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored Odisha's potential in tourism, the state's transparent governance, and investment-friendly policies as key drivers in realizing this growth vision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
