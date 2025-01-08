Odisha's Aspiration: Joining India's Top Five Economies by 2047

Odisha is setting its sights on becoming one of India's top five state economies by the year 2047. This ambition was articulated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at a business session during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.

Highlighting India's global economic standing, Majhi expressed Odisha's intention to leap from its current position as the 13th largest state economy to a leading contender. The state envisions a 1.5 trillion dollar economy, bolstered by strategic investments in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and tourism.

Echoing these sentiments, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored Odisha's potential in tourism, the state's transparent governance, and investment-friendly policies as key drivers in realizing this growth vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)