Sonalika Tractors Secures Spot on Fortune 500 India List

Sonalika Tractors, hailed as India's leading tractor export brand, has achieved a significant milestone by securing a place in the esteemed Fortune 500 India 2024 list. This achievement underscores the company's prominence among the nation's largest enterprises and its ascent into the top ten auto brands in the country.

Founded in the modest town of Hoshiarpur, Punjab, in 1996, Sonalika has burgeoned into a powerhouse, boasting an estimated turnover of $1.1 billion. Upholding core principles of superior products, stakeholder care, and ethical practices, the company has maintained a debt-free stance, extending its reach to over 150 countries and nurturing a family-like culture among all its stakeholders.

Chairman Sh LD Mittal expressed immense pride in Sonalika's journey, attributing success to their foundational values and perseverance. With a global presence and cutting-edge manufacturing facilities, Sonalika continues to lead in the farm mechanization sector, reportedly rolling out a new tractor every two minutes at its world-class plant.

(With inputs from agencies.)