Gold Import Surge Rectified: Commerce Ministry Revises Numbers

The Indian commerce ministry has adjusted its gold import figures for November, decreasing the total by USD 5 billion to USD 9.84 billion. The initial data suggested a substantial increase, which raised the country's trade deficit significantly, prompting a review by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics.

Updated: 08-01-2025 17:24 IST
The Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS), based in Kolkata and tasked with compiling India's trade data, identified this discrepancy. Previously, the data cited a four-fold increase in gold imports, ballooning to USD 14.86 billion.

Concerned over this anomaly impacting the trade deficit, which hit a high of USD 37.84 billion, the ministry conducted a review to ensure the calculation was accurate. The DGCIS is a key unit under the Indian Ministry of Commerce, responsible for accurate commercial statistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

