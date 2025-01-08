Milestone Speed Trial Sets Stage for Kashmir Direct Rail Service
A triumphant speed trial was conducted on the Katra to Banihal section of the USBRL project, signaling potential direct rail services between Kashmir and the rest of India. Despite the challenging terrain, the trial run was successfully executed, offering hope for improved connectivity after decades of construction hurdles.
A landmark event unfolded in Indian Railway's history as a 'rising grade' speed trial succeeded in the rigorous landscape stretching from Katra to Banihal, part of the USBRL project. This marks pivotal progress toward initiating direct rail services linking Kashmir with the country, as disclosed by a top railway official.
Speaking from Banihal following the high-speed trial run, Northern Circle's Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, highlighted the optimistic results, emphasizing a thorough assessment of gathered data before a final decision on starting service can be made by the government.
The noteworthy trial, conducted at 110 km/h on challenging terrain, underscores engineering excellence while paving the way for the USBRL project's completion—a significant step towards integrating the Jammu-Kashmir region with India's railway network after nearly three decades of persistent efforts.
