Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Kickstarts Mega Development Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched and laid the foundation for projects worth over Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh. Key projects include a railway zone and a green hydrogen hub. The developments are expected to generate significant employment and boost local industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 08-01-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 18:55 IST
Prime Minister Modi Kickstarts Mega Development Projects in Andhra Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, made significant virtual announcements on Wednesday, laying the foundation for projects exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The event included the establishment of a new railway zone and NTPC's green hydrogen hub in Pudimadaka, Anakapalli district, as part of green energy initiatives.

Additional projects were also dedicated to the nation, including infrastructure in the rail and road sectors, aiming to boost employment and industrial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025