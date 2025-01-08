Prime Minister Modi Kickstarts Mega Development Projects in Andhra Pradesh

Narendra Modi, India's Prime Minister, made significant virtual announcements on Wednesday, laying the foundation for projects exceeding Rs 2 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh.

The event included the establishment of a new railway zone and NTPC's green hydrogen hub in Pudimadaka, Anakapalli district, as part of green energy initiatives.

Additional projects were also dedicated to the nation, including infrastructure in the rail and road sectors, aiming to boost employment and industrial growth.

