India's Global Trade Strategy: Focus on 20 Nations and Key Sectors

Indian commerce ministry officials and international representatives discussed strategies to boost exports in key product categories. The focus was on 20 vital countries and six sectors, tackling barriers and leveraging opportunities. The discussions included non-tariff issues, WTO matters, and market access initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Senior officials from the commerce ministry and commercial wings of Indian Missions in 20 countries have come together to strategize ways to enhance exports of goods and services, culminating their three-day meeting on Wednesday.

The discussions, as stated by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on platform X, encompassed country-specific and sector-specific trade opportunities and challenges. The aim is to bolster India's global trade leadership and foster deeper international collaborations.

Key topics covered included the focus on pushing exports in six crucial categories, such as engineering goods and electronics, targeting countries like the US, Australia, and France. These nations represent a substantial portion of India's exports. Amid fluctuating trends in export figures, the ministry seeks to navigate non-tariff barriers, logistics, and WTO concerns effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

