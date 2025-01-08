Left Menu

DPIIT and JK Cement Forge Alliance to Empower Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with JK Cement to enhance support for startups. This collaboration will offer infrastructure, mentorship, and resources, aiming to foster innovation and sustainability by supporting up to 10 startups and entrepreneurs within the next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:39 IST
DPIIT and JK Cement Forge Alliance to Empower Startups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a strategic partnership with JK Cement aimed at bolstering the startup ecosystem.

This initiative will grant startups access to advanced infrastructure, as well as manufacturing and R&D facilities, mentorship opportunities, pilot projects, and academic resources via JK Cement.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv highlighted the partnership as a significant move toward fostering a nurturing environment for startups, while Startup India Director Sumeet Kumar Jarangal emphasized its potential to speed up entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025