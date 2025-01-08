DPIIT and JK Cement Forge Alliance to Empower Startups
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with JK Cement to enhance support for startups. This collaboration will offer infrastructure, mentorship, and resources, aiming to foster innovation and sustainability by supporting up to 10 startups and entrepreneurs within the next year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a strategic partnership with JK Cement aimed at bolstering the startup ecosystem.
This initiative will grant startups access to advanced infrastructure, as well as manufacturing and R&D facilities, mentorship opportunities, pilot projects, and academic resources via JK Cement.
DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv highlighted the partnership as a significant move toward fostering a nurturing environment for startups, while Startup India Director Sumeet Kumar Jarangal emphasized its potential to speed up entrepreneurship and sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Indian IT: From Contraction to Innovation
Kimberly-Clark Expands Digital Innovation in India
Coke Studio Bharat Season 2: Bridging Borders with Music Innovation
Empowering India's Future: PM Modi Champions Youth and Innovation
ArabPlast 2025: Pioneering Innovation and Sustainability in Plastics and Petrochemicals