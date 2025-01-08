DPIIT and JK Cement Forge Alliance to Empower Startups

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) announced a strategic partnership with JK Cement aimed at bolstering the startup ecosystem.

This initiative will grant startups access to advanced infrastructure, as well as manufacturing and R&D facilities, mentorship opportunities, pilot projects, and academic resources via JK Cement.

DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv highlighted the partnership as a significant move toward fostering a nurturing environment for startups, while Startup India Director Sumeet Kumar Jarangal emphasized its potential to speed up entrepreneurship and sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)