Left Menu

Radisson Debuts in Vellore with Park Inn Hotel Opening

Radisson Hotel Group launches its Park Inn by Radisson in Vellore as part of its expansion into tier II and III cities. This marks their entry into Vellore with a focus on providing globally branded hotels in emerging locations, tapping into the city's rich culture and growing economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:56 IST
Radisson Debuts in Vellore with Park Inn Hotel Opening
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Radisson Hotel Group has extended its footprint in Vellore by inaugurating the Park Inn by Radisson, marking their expansion strategy into tier II and III towns.

This launch represents Radisson's first internationally branded accommodation in Vellore, enhancing their presence in Tamil Nadu, where they already operate seven hotels.

Managed by Radisson Hotel Group South Asia's Managing Director Nikhil Sharma, the new hotel aims to capture the diverse cultural heritage and economic potential of Vellore, appealing to varied traveler demographics with unique dining experiences and convenient access to local attractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025