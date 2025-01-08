Radisson Debuts in Vellore with Park Inn Hotel Opening

Radisson Hotel Group has extended its footprint in Vellore by inaugurating the Park Inn by Radisson, marking their expansion strategy into tier II and III towns.

This launch represents Radisson's first internationally branded accommodation in Vellore, enhancing their presence in Tamil Nadu, where they already operate seven hotels.

Managed by Radisson Hotel Group South Asia's Managing Director Nikhil Sharma, the new hotel aims to capture the diverse cultural heritage and economic potential of Vellore, appealing to varied traveler demographics with unique dining experiences and convenient access to local attractions.

