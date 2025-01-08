Radisson Debuts in Vellore with Park Inn Hotel Opening
Radisson Hotel Group launches its Park Inn by Radisson in Vellore as part of its expansion into tier II and III cities. This marks their entry into Vellore with a focus on providing globally branded hotels in emerging locations, tapping into the city's rich culture and growing economy.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Radisson Hotel Group has extended its footprint in Vellore by inaugurating the Park Inn by Radisson, marking their expansion strategy into tier II and III towns.
This launch represents Radisson's first internationally branded accommodation in Vellore, enhancing their presence in Tamil Nadu, where they already operate seven hotels.
Managed by Radisson Hotel Group South Asia's Managing Director Nikhil Sharma, the new hotel aims to capture the diverse cultural heritage and economic potential of Vellore, appealing to varied traveler demographics with unique dining experiences and convenient access to local attractions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Radisson
- Park Inn
- Vellore
- hotel
- expansion
- tier II
- tier III
- Tamil Nadu
- Nikhil Sharma
- travel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden's Veto Blocks Major Federal Court Expansion Amid Political Tensions
Biden's Veto Halts Historic Expansion of Federal Judiciary
Oberoi Realty's Expansion: 5-Star Hotel and Luxury Villas in Alibaug
Streaming Touchdown: NFL's Netflix Christmas Games Boost Global Expansion
TTD board approves global temple expansion and push for national status for SVIMS