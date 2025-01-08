Left Menu

Leadership Change Sparks New Era for Nalco

Brijendra Pratap Singh has been appointed as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco). His leadership is expected to boost Nalco's expansion plans. Singh, an IIT Dhanbad graduate, previously served on the SAIL board and directed two steel plants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 21:06 IST
Leadership Change Sparks New Era for Nalco
  • Country:
  • India

Brijendra Pratap Singh has taken the helm as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco), marking a significant leadership shift for the state-owned enterprise. Nalco announced Singh's recent appointment on Wednesday at their corporate office in Bhubaneswar.

Singh's arrival is anticipated to propel Nalco's diverse expansion initiatives and new project implementations. With extensive experience, Singh is poised to drive growth and innovation within the company.

Before taking over at Nalco, Singh served as director-in-charge of Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant, also holding a place on the board of SAIL. His qualifications include a mining machinery engineering degree from IIT Dhanbad and an MBA in Marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025