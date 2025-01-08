Leadership Change Sparks New Era for Nalco

Brijendra Pratap Singh has taken the helm as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco), marking a significant leadership shift for the state-owned enterprise. Nalco announced Singh's recent appointment on Wednesday at their corporate office in Bhubaneswar.

Singh's arrival is anticipated to propel Nalco's diverse expansion initiatives and new project implementations. With extensive experience, Singh is poised to drive growth and innovation within the company.

Before taking over at Nalco, Singh served as director-in-charge of Burnpur and Durgapur Steel Plant, also holding a place on the board of SAIL. His qualifications include a mining machinery engineering degree from IIT Dhanbad and an MBA in Marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)