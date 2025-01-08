Bengal Races Against Time for Global Summit Preparedness

The Bengal state government has imposed a January 15 deadline for departments to present detailed reports on investment possibilities. This decision comes as part of preparations for the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) scheduled for February 5-6.

At a meeting held at the state secretariat Nabanna, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant instructed departments to compile previous investment proposals from the last BGBS edition and to create a comprehensive project report. This will help assess which proposals have been pursued effectively, according to official sources.

The meeting saw participation from industry leaders, heads of business committees, and bureaucrats. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tasked relevant departments to identify potential investment opportunities by the January 15 deadline, the source added.

