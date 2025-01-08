Left Menu

Boosting India's FDI: Strategic Consultations with Stakeholders

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) consulted stakeholders, including law firms, to enhance the business climate for foreign investors and attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) in India. Discussions focused on policy adjustments to make India a preferred destination for investment.

New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:30 IST
  India
  • India

In a bid to enhance India's appeal to foreign investors, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) conducted meaningful consultations on Wednesday. These discussions attracted stakeholders such as law firms and various industry officials, focusing on strategies to bolster the nation's foreign direct investment (FDI) landscape.

The consultations delved into several key policy adjustments, including potential permits for e-commerce players to allow FDI in inventory-based models for export purposes. Additionally, there were talks about refining existing policies to define beneficial ownership and tweaks to the single-brand retail trading framework.

Representatives from the Reserve Bank of India, government sectors, and industry chambers eagerly participated. With India's FDI surpassing the $1 trillion milestone between April 2000 and September 2024, officials emphasized the need for further measures, predicting a sharp rise in the upcoming fiscal. A follow-up meeting is set for January.

