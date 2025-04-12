Trump's Ambitious Trade Quest: 90 Deals in 90 Days
President Trump's administration aims to finalize 90 trade deals over 90 days, but doubts arise about the feasibility. Key officials are absent from crucial negotiations, and financial markets remain wary. Prioritizing strategic countries and maintaining confidence is critical amid ongoing challenges, including tensions with China and lack of key appointments.
President Donald Trump's administration, aiming to finalize 90 trade deals in as many days, faces skepticism from experts and mounting market pressure. As European Union trade chief Maros Sefcovic arrives for negotiations, key negotiators like Scott Bessent are notably absent, casting doubt on the administration's ability to manage numerous simultaneous talks.
The urgency stems from Trump's suspension of higher tariffs to avert financial market chaos, marking the start of a 90-day negotiation window. The administration seeks quick resolutions to reassure markets roiled by recession fears, high interest rates, and an ascending gold market, driven by global trade tensions.
Compounded by internal challenges, such as unfilled key roles and conflicting trade positions, the administration's ambitious timeline seems overly optimistic. Past trade negotiations have been more protracted, and with rising China-U.S. tensions, reaching such a sheer volume of deals appears a 'huge task', warn experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
