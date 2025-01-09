Navi Mumbai Bus Blaze: Passengers Escape Unhurt
A bus caught fire in Navi Mumbai, but all 22 passengers were safely evacuated. The incident caused a temporary traffic jam. Prompt action by the driver and police ensured no injuries occurred. The blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes, and traffic resumed shortly after.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
A civic transport service bus in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai caught fire on Thursday morning, prompting a quick evacuation of all 22 passengers onboard. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The incident occurred at Runwal Chowk on Kalyan-Shilphata Road and led to a temporary traffic disruption as police intervened to prevent further incidents.
Authorities, with the help of a water tanker, controlled the blaze in 30 minutes and moved the burnt vehicle, allowing traffic to resume. Passengers continued their journeys via alternate transport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
