Navi Mumbai Bus Blaze: Passengers Escape Unhurt

A civic transport service bus in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai caught fire on Thursday morning, prompting a quick evacuation of all 22 passengers onboard. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The incident occurred at Runwal Chowk on Kalyan-Shilphata Road and led to a temporary traffic disruption as police intervened to prevent further incidents.

Authorities, with the help of a water tanker, controlled the blaze in 30 minutes and moved the burnt vehicle, allowing traffic to resume. Passengers continued their journeys via alternate transport.

(With inputs from agencies.)