Left Menu

Egypt's Inflation Eases to Two-Year Low in December

Egypt's urban consumer price inflation rate dropped to 24.1% in December, the lowest in two years, from 25.5% in November. The decrease aligns with forecasts as Egypt's M2 money supply grew. Support from the IMF included an $8 billion package to adjust monetary policy and reduce deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:13 IST
Egypt's Inflation Eases to Two-Year Low in December
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Egypt's annual urban consumer price inflation rate fell to 24.1% in December, marking its lowest level in two years, according to the statistics agency CAPMAS. This decline, expected after a 25.5% rate in November, matches the projections from a Reuters poll.

The inflation surge began in 2022, propelled by foreign investors withdrawing from Egyptian markets after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It reached a record 38% in September 2023 before decreasing to December's 24.1%, a level last seen in December 2022 at 21.27%. Monthly urban prices rose slightly by 0.2%, as food prices continued to decrease.

Much of the inflationary pressure is attributed to a rise in the money supply, with Egypt's M2 money supply increasing by 29% in November. The country's financial strategy is bolstered by an $8 billion financial assistance agreement with the International Monetary Fund, aimed at narrowing the budget deficit and curbing inflationary trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025