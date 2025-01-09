Left Menu

Puravankara Expands in Bengaluru with Strategic Land Acquisition

Puravankara Limited has acquired a 3.63-acre parcel on Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, enhancing its presence in high-demand micro-markets. The site offers excellent potential for premium residential development, driven by robust infrastructure and connectivity. This acquisition is a key step in replenishing the company's land bank.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:00 IST
Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited. Image Credit: ANI
Puravankara Limited, one of India's leading real estate developers, has taken a significant step in expanding its presence in Bengaluru by acquiring a 3.63-acre land parcel on Kanakapura Road. This move aligns with the strategic vision to penetrate key micro-markets equipped with strong infrastructure and connectivity, where residential demand is notably high.

The newly acquired land parcel in Vajrahalli encompasses 5.42 lakh sq ft of saleable area and has an estimated Gross Development Value exceeding Rs 700 crore. According to Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director of Puravankara Limited, the prime location of this land holds promise for premium residential development. The site is strategically situated in a micro-market characterized by high demand and limited availability of land for development, making it a valuable addition to the company's portfolio.

Located just 1 km from Thalaghattapura Metro Station on the Green Line of Namma Metro, the land parcel enjoys seamless connectivity to different parts of Bengaluru. It is also approximately 7 km from J.P. Nagar, a hub for residential and commercial activities, and is supported by robust social and retail infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

