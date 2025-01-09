Left Menu

DPIIT and JK Cement United: Paving the Way for Innovation in India's Manufacturing

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has partnered with JK Cement to foster innovation in India's manufacturing sector. A newly signed MoU aims to support startups and entrepreneurs, offering infrastructure access, mentoring, and resources to boost India as a global manufacturing leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:03 IST
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JK Cement, a prominent grey and white cement manufacturer. This strategic collaboration is designed to invigorate India's manufacturing sector by supporting product startups, innovators, and entrepreneurs.

Described as a startup-friendly initiative by Mr. Sanjiv Singh, DPIIT Joint Secretary, the partnership is focused on building a nurturing environment for startups. The joint efforts aim at providing startups access to cutting-edge infrastructure, mentorship, and state-of-the-art R&D facilities to transform India into a global manufacturing powerhouse.

The initiative, backed by both DPIIT and JK Cement, envisions fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. The focus is on promoting sustainable development by supporting emerging startups and empowering them to translate innovative ideas into tangible solutions, positioning India as a leader in global manufacturing.

