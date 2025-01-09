Booming Market: Ultra-Luxury Homes Hit Record Sales in 2024

The ultra-luxury housing market has reached unprecedented heights in 2024, with 59 homes priced above Rs 40 crore sold across major Indian cities, collectively valued at Rs 4,754 crore, according to Anarock's data.

Despite soaring prices, these exclusive homes persist in drawing high-net-worth buyers. Cities like Mumbai and Delhi stand out, with Mumbai leading by selling 52 units.

Anuj Puri of Anarock attributes the trend to increased input costs and robust demand, stating that high-net-worth individuals are buying these trophy residences for personal or investment purposes amid rising property values.

(With inputs from agencies.)