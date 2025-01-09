Left Menu

Booming Market: Ultra-Luxury Homes Hit Record Sales in 2024

In 2024, the demand for ultra-luxury homes, priced over Rs 40 crore, reached a peak with 59 units sold for Rs 4,754 crore across India's top seven cities. Despite the rising prices, these high-value properties continue to attract high-net-worth individuals for personal use and investment.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The ultra-luxury housing market has reached unprecedented heights in 2024, with 59 homes priced above Rs 40 crore sold across major Indian cities, collectively valued at Rs 4,754 crore, according to Anarock's data.

Despite soaring prices, these exclusive homes persist in drawing high-net-worth buyers. Cities like Mumbai and Delhi stand out, with Mumbai leading by selling 52 units.

Anuj Puri of Anarock attributes the trend to increased input costs and robust demand, stating that high-net-worth individuals are buying these trophy residences for personal or investment purposes amid rising property values.

