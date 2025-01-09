Fusion CX Expands Global Reach with Acquisition of S4 Communications

Fusion CX, a Kolkata-based customer experience outsourcing firm, has announced its acquisition of S4 Communications, an American provider of business process outsourcing services. With operations in both America and the Philippines, this strategic deal, whose value remains undisclosed, marks a significant move for Fusion CX.

The acquisition is part of Fusion CX's ongoing efforts to consolidate its position across various verticals as it considers a potential future initial public offering (IPO). By leveraging S4 Communications' expertise in the telecom and utilities sectors and integrating their advanced technologies, Fusion CX aims to enhance its service offerings.

In 2024, S4 Communications reported a revenue of USD 23.5 million. This acquisition boosts Fusion CX's workforce by more than 900 employees, resulting in a total global team of over 20,000 professionals. Operating from over 40 centers worldwide, the deal strengthens Fusion CX's presence in the telecom and utilities industries and brings prominent US telecom brands into its client portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)