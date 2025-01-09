Reviving Legacy: Rahul Gandhi Explores Keventers' Journey

In a quest to unravel the secrets behind revitalizing heritage brands for modern markets, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi engaged in an enlightening discussion with the founders of Keventers, a 100-year-old brand that blends legacy with ambition.

During a visit to a Keventers store in Delhi, Gandhi conversed with the young entrepreneurs, delving into the brand's transition from pre-independence roots to its current standing as a robust consumer powerhouse with significant market presence.

Gandhi highlighted the brand's strategy to innovate while preserving tradition, expand across smaller cities, and navigate challenges like tight margins and competition. The meeting underscored the role of fair, innovative businesses in bolstering economic growth, as Gandhi advocates for equal opportunities and local entrepreneurship.

