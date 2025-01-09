Left Menu

European Markets Soar Amid Healthcare and Mining Sector Rally

European markets closed higher on Thursday, driven by a rally in healthcare and mining. Despite uncertainties due to U.S. tariff plans and monetary policy, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.4%. Healthcare and basic resources sectors notably surged, amidst concerns over inflation and retail sales figures in the eurozone.

On Thursday, European markets experienced a significant boost, primarily driven by a robust performance in the healthcare and mining sectors. The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.4%, closing at 515.84 points, supported by advances in the basic resources sector.

The mining sector experienced a notable surge, rising 1.5% and achieving a three-week high. London-listed mining giants such as Antofagasta, Anglo American, and Rio Tinto contributed to this rally, with share prices increasing between 1.5% and 3.3%. Copper prices also rose by 0.5%, enhancing sector gains.

Despite economic uncertainties, particularly surrounding U.S. tariffs and rate cuts, healthcare stocks remained a strong influence on the index, climbing 1%. Investors remain cautious as they await clarity on President-elect Donald Trump's economic policies, which have caused significant global bond market fluctuations ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

