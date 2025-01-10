Turmoil in the Skies: Akasa Air's Hiring Controversy
A segment of Akasa Air pilots has approached the civil aviation ministry to probe alleged irregularities in the airline's hiring practices, rostering issues, and other lapses. The pilots claim that there are problems with crew punctuality and On-Time Performance reporting. Previously raised safety concerns were dismissed by the airline.
Discontent is brewing among Akasa Air pilots, who have formally requested a probe by the civil aviation ministry into what they allege are questionable hiring practices and rostering issues within the airline.
They claim crew members fail to report punctually, leading to problems with the reporting of On-Time Performance. The pilots have turned to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu after outlining their concerns in a detailed email, which also included communication with the Civil Aviation Secretary and Director General of Civil Aviation.
Akasa Air, which has been operational for more than two years, is currently under scrutiny for regulatory lapses. Recently, the DGCA sanctioned the suspension of key personnel, while the airline was fined for training deficiencies last year. The airline has thus far not commented on these latest accusations.
