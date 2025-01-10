Left Menu

Turmoil in the Skies: Akasa Air's Hiring Controversy

A segment of Akasa Air pilots has approached the civil aviation ministry to probe alleged irregularities in the airline's hiring practices, rostering issues, and other lapses. The pilots claim that there are problems with crew punctuality and On-Time Performance reporting. Previously raised safety concerns were dismissed by the airline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 10-01-2025 10:26 IST
Turmoil in the Skies: Akasa Air's Hiring Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Discontent is brewing among Akasa Air pilots, who have formally requested a probe by the civil aviation ministry into what they allege are questionable hiring practices and rostering issues within the airline.

They claim crew members fail to report punctually, leading to problems with the reporting of On-Time Performance. The pilots have turned to Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu after outlining their concerns in a detailed email, which also included communication with the Civil Aviation Secretary and Director General of Civil Aviation.

Akasa Air, which has been operational for more than two years, is currently under scrutiny for regulatory lapses. Recently, the DGCA sanctioned the suspension of key personnel, while the airline was fined for training deficiencies last year. The airline has thus far not commented on these latest accusations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

Congressman Rekindles Debate on Pakistan's Ally Status

 United States
2
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires

 Global
3
Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

Undersea Tensions: Taiwan and China Clash Over Suspected Cable Sabotage

 Global
4
Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

Supreme Court Justice Alito's Call with Trump: A Clerk's Recommendation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Chatbots and morality: How AI shapes human judgments

From promise to peril: Understanding and addressing AI toxicity

Balancing innovation and ethics in AI-driven healthcare

A smarter way to learn: Harnessing machine learning for personalized programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025