Tragedy Strikes: Xiaomi SU7 Accident Raises Safety Concerns

Xiaomi, a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, faced a significant setback after a tragic accident involving its SU7 sedan resulted in three fatalities. The incident, marking the first major mishap since the vehicle's launch last year, has raised urgent questions about the company's autopilot technology.

Founder Lei Jun expressed deep sorrow, pledging full cooperation with the police investigation and assuring the public that Xiaomi will address the concerns of affected families. Initial reports suggest that the car, traveling at 116 kph, issued an obstacle warning shortly before the collision occurred at 97 kph.

Despite recent success in the EV market, Xiaomi's share prices experienced a decline following the accident. The company confirmed the SU7's systems do not currently handle certain obstacles like cones and animals effectively, admitting limitations in its current smart driving technology. The investigation continues as Xiaomi navigates this crisis.

