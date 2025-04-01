Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Xiaomi SU7 Accident Raises Safety Concerns

Xiaomi's founder expresses sorrow after three fatalities in an accident involving its SU7 electric vehicle. The incident highlights potential issues with the car's autopilot system. Xiaomi vows cooperation with police and proactive communication but faces uncertainty regarding safety features and a drop in share prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Xiaomi SU7 Accident Raises Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Xiaomi, a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, faced a significant setback after a tragic accident involving its SU7 sedan resulted in three fatalities. The incident, marking the first major mishap since the vehicle's launch last year, has raised urgent questions about the company's autopilot technology.

Founder Lei Jun expressed deep sorrow, pledging full cooperation with the police investigation and assuring the public that Xiaomi will address the concerns of affected families. Initial reports suggest that the car, traveling at 116 kph, issued an obstacle warning shortly before the collision occurred at 97 kph.

Despite recent success in the EV market, Xiaomi's share prices experienced a decline following the accident. The company confirmed the SU7's systems do not currently handle certain obstacles like cones and animals effectively, admitting limitations in its current smart driving technology. The investigation continues as Xiaomi navigates this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025