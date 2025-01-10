GST Network Requests Extension Amid Technical Glitches

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Network reported technical issues on Friday, notifying the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) about the glitches affecting the system.

As a result, taxpayers have faced challenges generating and filing their GSTR-1 returns since Thursday. The GSTN has officially requested an extension for the filing deadline.

The portal is undergoing maintenance and is expected to be operational by noon. Currently, the filing deadline for December 2024 returns remains January 11, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)