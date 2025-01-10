GST Network Requests Extension Amid Technical Glitches
The GST Network has reported technical issues to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, leading to difficulties in filing GSTR-1 returns. An incident report has been sent, and a filing extension has been requested, with resolution expected by noon Friday.
The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Network reported technical issues on Friday, notifying the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) about the glitches affecting the system.
As a result, taxpayers have faced challenges generating and filing their GSTR-1 returns since Thursday. The GSTN has officially requested an extension for the filing deadline.
The portal is undergoing maintenance and is expected to be operational by noon. Currently, the filing deadline for December 2024 returns remains January 11, 2025.
