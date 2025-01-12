Air India Soars High with Strategic Expansion of First Class Offerings

Air India is set to elevate its services by introducing first class seats on its wide-body A350-1000 aircraft. At a recent media briefing, Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, emphasized the strategic addition as part of the airline's vision to increase its global market presence.

The airline's current fleet encompasses 202 planes, with a significant focus on enhancing the wide-body segment. Among these, the first class will be featured on new A350-1000 aircraft, scheduled for induction in the next two years, primarily targeting lucrative routes like London and New York.

In response to operational challenges posed by legacy Boeing 777 aircraft, the airline is exploring fleet upgrades. Concurrently, Air India is bolstering its corporate travel offerings and loyalty programs, aiming to provide seamless experiences post-Vistara merger.

