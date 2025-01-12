Stone Attack on Tapti Ganga Express Sparks Investigation
An FIR has been filed following a stone-pelting incident on the Tapti Ganga Express near Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Although no injuries were reported, the attack damaged a window of the B6 coach. The railway police have launched an investigation as passengers tweeted about the incident while heading to the Kumbh Mela.
The railway police have taken action after a stone was thrown at the Tapti Ganga Express train near Jalgaon station in Maharashtra, according to an official announcement on Sunday.
The incident, which caused no injuries but left a window of the B6 coach broken, was reported by passengers via tweet, as per the railway police official from Jalgaon.
The stone attack occurred two to three kilometers after the train had departed Jalgaon station, as stated by the passengers traveling to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. Police have registered a case against an unknown individual and have initiated an investigation into the matter, the official added.
