Stone Attack on Tapti Ganga Express Sparks Investigation

The railway police have taken action after a stone was thrown at the Tapti Ganga Express train near Jalgaon station in Maharashtra, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

The incident, which caused no injuries but left a window of the B6 coach broken, was reported by passengers via tweet, as per the railway police official from Jalgaon.

The stone attack occurred two to three kilometers after the train had departed Jalgaon station, as stated by the passengers traveling to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela. Police have registered a case against an unknown individual and have initiated an investigation into the matter, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)