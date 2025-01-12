Left Menu

Meerut Metro Embarks on Successful Trial Run

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has commenced trial runs for the Meerut Metro trains. Tests focus on speed, safety, and passenger comfort, ensuring compliance with international safety standards. The 23-kilometer corridor will feature both elevated and underground stations, integrating with the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) initiated trial runs for the Meerut Metro on Sunday, focusing on testing train speeds and safety standards. Trains were tested on the Meerut South to Meerut Central route at speeds ranging from 40 km/h to 135 km/h, ensuring passenger safety through international-standard testing procedures.

These tests assess track traction and verify the train's performance with integrated subsystems like signaling and overhead supply systems. The trial phase includes rigorous safety and comfort assessments, using weight testing and dynamic checks. This ensures maximum passenger safety and comfort during operations, with amenities such as air-conditioning and advanced seating arrangements.

Manufactured in Savli, Gujarat, twelve three-coach trainsets aim to enhance passenger experience on the 23-kilometer corridor with both elevated and underground sections. Upon completion, the Meerut Metro will operate alongside the semi-high-speed Namo Bharat trains, revolutionizing local transportation infrastructure.

