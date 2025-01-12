Uttarakhand: The Emerging Investment Hub

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday articulated a vision for Uttarakhand as a thriving investment destination. He highlighted that substantial reforms at both policy and structural levels have been implemented to attract investments.

Addressing the International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference, Dhami enumerated opportunities in adventure tourism, energy production, and aromatic plants, among other sectors. Emphasizing the state's robust infrastructure—roads, rail, airports, and communication—he noted these developments make Uttarakhand a promising prospect for investors.

Dhami urged migrants overseas to reconnect with their roots by developing their native villages, simultaneously bolstering state aspirations and reducing migration. The establishment of a Migrant Cell signifies the state's commitment to engaging with its diaspora. As the state anticipates its silver jubilee and hosting the National Games in 2025, it also prepares to implement the Uniform Civil Code, marking significant progress.

