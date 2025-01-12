Uttarakhand: The Emerging Investment Hub
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized Uttarakhand's potential as an investment hub, highlighting reforms in policy and infrastructure. Key sectors include tourism, energy, and agriculture. Dhami invited migrants to contribute to the state's development as Uttarakhand celebrates its silver jubilee and hosts the National Games.
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday articulated a vision for Uttarakhand as a thriving investment destination. He highlighted that substantial reforms at both policy and structural levels have been implemented to attract investments.
Addressing the International Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference, Dhami enumerated opportunities in adventure tourism, energy production, and aromatic plants, among other sectors. Emphasizing the state's robust infrastructure—roads, rail, airports, and communication—he noted these developments make Uttarakhand a promising prospect for investors.
Dhami urged migrants overseas to reconnect with their roots by developing their native villages, simultaneously bolstering state aspirations and reducing migration. The establishment of a Migrant Cell signifies the state's commitment to engaging with its diaspora. As the state anticipates its silver jubilee and hosting the National Games in 2025, it also prepares to implement the Uniform Civil Code, marking significant progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations
BRICS Nations Under the Lens: CCI Examines Renewable Energy Competition
Odisha Leads the Way in Climate-Resilient Agriculture
Rajasthan Sets Sights on Boosting Tourism and Economic Growth
China's Stocks Mixed Amid Energy Gains and Consumer Slump