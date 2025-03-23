Boosting India's Energy Future: New LNG Pipeline Commissioned in Gujarat

A pivotal development has been heralded in Gujarat with the commissioning of a natural gas pipeline. This infrastructure connects an LNG import terminal at Chhara, within the Gir-Somnath district, to the broader gas grid. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has announced this significant milestone.

The pipeline, which boasts a daily capacity of 18 million standard cubic metres, is a pivotal output of Gujarat State Petronet Limited, realized at an expense of Rs 650 crore. Intriguingly, this pipeline skirts the eco-sensitive precincts of the Gir National Park & Wildlife Sanctuary, home to the majestic Asiatic lions.

The inception of this pipeline not only optimizes energy distribution but also aligns with the Indian government's ambitious strategy to raise natural gas's share in the national energy mix to 15% by 2030. This initiative signifies a forward leap for sustainable energy integration.

