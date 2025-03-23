Left Menu

Boosting India's Energy Future: New LNG Pipeline Commissioned in Gujarat

A new natural gas pipeline, developed by Gujarat State Petronet Limited and costing Rs 650 crore, connects a 5 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal in Chhara to the gas grid. This project supports India's aim to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix.

A pivotal development has been heralded in Gujarat with the commissioning of a natural gas pipeline. This infrastructure connects an LNG import terminal at Chhara, within the Gir-Somnath district, to the broader gas grid. Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has announced this significant milestone.

The pipeline, which boasts a daily capacity of 18 million standard cubic metres, is a pivotal output of Gujarat State Petronet Limited, realized at an expense of Rs 650 crore. Intriguingly, this pipeline skirts the eco-sensitive precincts of the Gir National Park & Wildlife Sanctuary, home to the majestic Asiatic lions.

The inception of this pipeline not only optimizes energy distribution but also aligns with the Indian government's ambitious strategy to raise natural gas's share in the national energy mix to 15% by 2030. This initiative signifies a forward leap for sustainable energy integration.

