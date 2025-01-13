Left Menu

China's Export Surge: Beating the Tariff Clock

China's exports surged in December as factories raced to fulfill orders before potential U.S. tariff hikes. Exports rose by 10.7%, far surpassing forecasts, while imports modestly increased by 1%. The trade surplus reached $104.84 billion. Analysts expect short-term strength but anticipate future challenges if U.S. tariffs rise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 13-01-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 09:32 IST
China's Export Surge: Beating the Tariff Clock
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In December, China's exports experienced an unexpected surge, driven by a sprint to complete orders before the anticipated U.S. tariff increases under President-elect Donald Trump. The growth rate of 10.7% significantly outperformed economists' predictions, which had been set at around 7%.

Meanwhile, imports grew by 1% year-on-year, defying expectations of a 1.5% contraction. This robust export expansion pushed China's trade surplus to $104.84 billion.

Zichun Huang from Capital Economics suggests that China's export momentum will persist in the short term, as businesses attempt to stay ahead of potential tariff hikes. However, should Trump implement his tariff threats, challenges are expected later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025