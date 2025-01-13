China's Export Surge: Beating the Tariff Clock

In December, China's exports experienced an unexpected surge, driven by a sprint to complete orders before the anticipated U.S. tariff increases under President-elect Donald Trump. The growth rate of 10.7% significantly outperformed economists' predictions, which had been set at around 7%.

Meanwhile, imports grew by 1% year-on-year, defying expectations of a 1.5% contraction. This robust export expansion pushed China's trade surplus to $104.84 billion.

Zichun Huang from Capital Economics suggests that China's export momentum will persist in the short term, as businesses attempt to stay ahead of potential tariff hikes. However, should Trump implement his tariff threats, challenges are expected later in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)