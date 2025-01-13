Tragic Nashik Accident: Maharashtra CM Announces Aid

EIGHT LIVES LOST IN NASHIK ACCIDENT: In a tragic incident in Nashik district, eight people lost their lives on Sunday evening when a tempo collided with a truck at Dwarka Circle, police reported. The victims were among 16 passengers on their way back from a religious event in Niphad.

CM DEVENDRA FADNAVIS OFFERS AID: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed his grief over the accident, offering condolences to the bereaved families. He announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of each deceased individual.

STATE SUPPORT FOR MEDICAL EXPENSES: Beyond the financial aid, Fadnavis assured that the state would cover medical costs for those injured in the accident. His statement on social media emphasized the government's commitment to assisting those affected by this unfortunate incident.

