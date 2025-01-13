Euro Zone Bond Yields Hit Multi-Month Highs Amid U.S. Job Surge
Euro zone bond yields rose to multi-month highs as strong U.S. jobs data put pressure on global debt markets. Germany's 10-year bond yield reached 2.6%, the highest since July. Italian yields climbed, with the gap between them and German yields at its widest since December.
Euro zone bond yields surged to new multi-month highs on Monday, driven by unexpectedly robust U.S. employment data from last week, intensifying pressure on global debt markets.
Germany's 10-year bond yield, a benchmark for the euro zone, climbed to 2.6% in early trading, marking its highest point since July. Meanwhile, Italy's 10-year bond yield increased by 4 basis points, touching new heights not seen since November.
The yield spread between Italian and German bonds reached 121 basis points, its widest gap since early December, reflecting market reactions to shifting central bank rate expectations. As European Central Bank rate forecasts influenced the market, Germany's two-year bond yield also rose to its highest since November.
(With inputs from agencies.)
