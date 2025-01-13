Left Menu

Belgium Paralyzed: Transport and Education Strike Over Pension Reforms

A widespread strike in Belgium has severely affected air and rail operations, with almost half of Brussels airport flights canceled and national trains running minimally. Public transport and schools were disrupted as teachers and other workers protested proposed pension reforms amid stalled government negotiations following the June 2024 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 13:35 IST
Belgium Paralyzed: Transport and Education Strike Over Pension Reforms
nationwide strike Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A nationwide strike protesting potential pension reforms paralyzed air and rail traffic across Belgium on Monday, with significant disruptions at Brussels airport where nearly 50% of all flights were canceled. Luggage handlers, security personnel, and other ground staff joined the strike, while the national train operator, NMBS, reported limited train services countrywide.

The capital city, Brussels, experienced major impacts on public transport, and schools across the nation were closed as tens of thousands of teachers planned to participate in a national rally. The protest targets pension reforms under discussion by parties trying to form a new government after the June 2024 election.

Government formation talks remain at a standstill, marked by disagreements among the five negotiating parties over financial policies and the highly debated pension reforms. The deadlock has left citizens frustrated and demanding immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025