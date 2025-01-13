Belgium Paralyzed: Transport and Education Strike Over Pension Reforms

A nationwide strike protesting potential pension reforms paralyzed air and rail traffic across Belgium on Monday, with significant disruptions at Brussels airport where nearly 50% of all flights were canceled. Luggage handlers, security personnel, and other ground staff joined the strike, while the national train operator, NMBS, reported limited train services countrywide.

The capital city, Brussels, experienced major impacts on public transport, and schools across the nation were closed as tens of thousands of teachers planned to participate in a national rally. The protest targets pension reforms under discussion by parties trying to form a new government after the June 2024 election.

Government formation talks remain at a standstill, marked by disagreements among the five negotiating parties over financial policies and the highly debated pension reforms. The deadlock has left citizens frustrated and demanding immediate action.

(With inputs from agencies.)