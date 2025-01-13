China and Hong Kong Stocks Plunge Amid Widening Yield Gap

On Monday, stocks in China and Hong Kong experienced a decline, with the Hong Kong shares marking a six-day losing streak. This drop comes amid mounting concerns over the widening U.S.-China yield gap, as expectations for U.S. interest rate cuts dwindle.

The Shanghai Composite index closed down by 0.25% at 3,160.76, while the blue-chip CSI300 index recorded its fourth consecutive day of losses, with a 0.27% dip. Despite this, sectors such as consumer staples and real estate showed some resilience.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell by 190.15 points, or 1%, influenced by strong U.S. jobs data from Friday, which challenged hopes for further rate cuts. Analysts highlight increasing market pressure, particularly in Hong Kong, driven by a significant drop in Chinese yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)