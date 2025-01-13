Left Menu

Transporter's Plea: Waiving Fees for Maha Kumbh 2025

The Bihar Motor Transport Federation has requested relief for bus operators during the Maha Kumbh 2025. Federation president Uday Shankar Prasad Singh sent a letter to officials in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, asking for waivers on permits and entry taxes to aid buses transporting pilgrims to Prayagraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 13-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 16:14 IST
Devotees gather to take holy dip at Sangam. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar Motor Transport Federation has called on both the state government and the Uttar Pradesh administration to ease the financial burden on bus operators during the upcoming Maha Kumbh 2025.

In a letter addressed to state leaders, federation president Uday Shankar Prasad Singh urged for the waiver of permits and entry taxes for buses ferrying pilgrims from Bihar to the sacred city of Prayagraj. Singh highlighted the significant cultural ties between the regions and emphasized the event's importance as a matter of faith, not profit.

He stated that the temporary tax relief would greatly assist Bihar transporters in facilitating one of the world's largest religious gatherings, expected to draw 40 to 45 crore visitors by the end of February 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

