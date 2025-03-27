Baramulla MP Seeks Relief from Expensive Jail Travel Costs

Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid has approached the Delhi High Court to seek amendments to the order permitting him to attend Parliament sessions while in custody. He is requesting the removal of the condition requiring him to bear travel expenses from Tihar Jail to Parliament, amounting to a hefty Rs. 1.45 lakh per day.

The expenditure, considered exorbitant by Rashid, was acknowledged in an email sent by jail officials soon after the court's original order was uploaded. Citing financial constraints, Rashid insists he lacks the means to cover these costs. Importantly, no similar conditions were imposed during past permissions, including when he was previously allowed to attend sessions.

The application for relief was presented for urgent hearing but was declined by the Chief Justice bench, subsequently being slated for consideration. Rashid's counsel highlighted that the applicant has been in custody since August 2019 and has sought crowdfunding to manage even a single day's expense to attend the ongoing session. The court had previously stipulated that expenses were the appellant's responsibility.

