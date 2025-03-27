Left Menu

Trump Offers Tariff Relief to Secure TikTok Deal Amid Deadline Pressure

President Trump plans to lower tariffs on China to facilitate the sale of TikTok by its parent, ByteDance, under a looming April 5 deadline. The move is part of ongoing negotiations to ensure national security by reducing Chinese control over the app, used by millions of Americans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 13:06 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his willingness to reduce tariffs on China to expedite a deal involving TikTok's sale by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. This gesture comes ahead of an April 5 deadline imposed to mitigate national security risks linked to the app's Chinese ownership.

Trump expressed a readiness to extend the deadline to allow more time for negotiations, acknowledging China's crucial role in the process, including granting approval. He suggested that negotiating tariffs could be a viable incentive for China to consent to the deal, signaling the importance of the TikTok sale to his administration.

Amidst ongoing discussions, the position of China remains consistent, with Beijing open to negotiating based on mutual respect and benefit. The Trump administration has treated the sale as a priority and has even seen White House-led talks pushing for increased stakes by non-Chinese investors in ByteDance's U.S. operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

