Trump Offers Tariff Relief to Secure TikTok Deal Amid Deadline Pressure
President Trump plans to lower tariffs on China to facilitate the sale of TikTok by its parent, ByteDance, under a looming April 5 deadline. The move is part of ongoing negotiations to ensure national security by reducing Chinese control over the app, used by millions of Americans.
President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday his willingness to reduce tariffs on China to expedite a deal involving TikTok's sale by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. This gesture comes ahead of an April 5 deadline imposed to mitigate national security risks linked to the app's Chinese ownership.
Trump expressed a readiness to extend the deadline to allow more time for negotiations, acknowledging China's crucial role in the process, including granting approval. He suggested that negotiating tariffs could be a viable incentive for China to consent to the deal, signaling the importance of the TikTok sale to his administration.
Amidst ongoing discussions, the position of China remains consistent, with Beijing open to negotiating based on mutual respect and benefit. The Trump administration has treated the sale as a priority and has even seen White House-led talks pushing for increased stakes by non-Chinese investors in ByteDance's U.S. operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
