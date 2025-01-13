Standard Glass Lining Technology Surges 17% on Debut
Shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd saw an impressive market debut, closing 17% higher than its issue price. The IPO was significantly oversubscribed, and funds raised will be used for debt repayment, investment in subsidiaries, strategic acquisitions, and machinery purchases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd ended with a significant 17% premium over its issue price of Rs 140, closing at Rs 163.35 on the BSE on Monday.
The stock debuted at Rs 176, surging 25.71% from the issue price, and reached an intraday high of Rs 181.70. On the NSE, it listed at Rs 172 and ended at Rs 163.28.
The IPO was a massive success, subscribed 182.57 times. The Rs 410.05-crore offering included a fresh issue of Rs 210 crore. The funds will be used for debt repayment, investments, and acquisitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Auckland FC Triumphs in A-League Debut: Corica's Coaching Shines
The Telecom Tug-of-War: Investment, Expansion, and Satellite Rivals
Ventive Hospitality's Stock Soars with IPO Debut
Djokovic and Kyrgios Dazzle in Double Debut at Brisbane International
Ventive Hospitality Soars with 12% Premium on Market Debut