Standard Glass Lining Technology Surges 17% on Debut

Shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd saw an impressive market debut, closing 17% higher than its issue price. The IPO was significantly oversubscribed, and funds raised will be used for debt repayment, investment in subsidiaries, strategic acquisitions, and machinery purchases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Standard Glass Lining Technology Ltd ended with a significant 17% premium over its issue price of Rs 140, closing at Rs 163.35 on the BSE on Monday.

The stock debuted at Rs 176, surging 25.71% from the issue price, and reached an intraday high of Rs 181.70. On the NSE, it listed at Rs 172 and ended at Rs 163.28.

The IPO was a massive success, subscribed 182.57 times. The Rs 410.05-crore offering included a fresh issue of Rs 210 crore. The funds will be used for debt repayment, investments, and acquisitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

